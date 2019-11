The Wink Lady Wildcats won the regional championship on Saturday, and will now play in the state tournament.

The Lady Cats won the 2A Region 1 tournament in San Angelo, sweeping Miles in three sets.

Wink also swept Hawley on Friday to advance to Saturday’s regional final.

The Lady Cats will play in the state semi-finals on Wednesday November 20 in Garland. If Wink wins, the state championship match would be on Friday November 22 (also in Garland).