After a 1-3 start, Wink has won 8 games in a row. The Wildcats are headed to the third round of the playoffs, where they'll play Vega at 7 p.m. Friday in Levelland.

According to head coach Brian Gibson, a big reason for Wink’s turnaround was getting several key players back from injury.

During the win streak, the offense has exploded to average 45 points per game.

Watch the video above to hear Coach Gibson explain Wink’s high-scoring offense.