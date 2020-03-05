Wink basketball ready for regional tournament

The last time CBS7 spoke with Wink head basketball coach Jason Archibald, he was getting ready to call plays for the Wildcats football team in the regional championship.

Fast forward a few months, and Archibald is back on the court and back in the regional round.

“We were just thrilled to be competing,” Archibald said. “We kind of take that same approach with basketball.”

While Wink athletics is certainly no stranger to deep playoff runs, this year’s performance is uncharted territory for the boy’s basketball program.

“We’ve never had a team win three playoff games,” junior Brock Gibson said. “Being the first team to do that is pretty special, just thinking that you’re one of the better teams to ever come through Wink.”

The Wildcats said their bond with each other and their head coach is what’s taken them this far.

“He’s really tough on us,” senior Jacob Martinez said of Archibald. “He’s very emotional. He wants the best for us. He likes to compete, that’s why he’s coaching us. He loves the game.”

“He always sees the best in us,” Gibson added. “He never gives up on us, and he’s an amazing coach. He knows more basketball than any coach I’ve ever had.”

Naturally, Archibald credits his players, who aren’t afraid to play a grit-and-grind style of basketball.

“I think that’s what translated into our deep run in football,” he said. “They enjoy the physicality of the game when it gets that way. They have a desire to win that I’ve only seen a couple times in my coaching career.”

Needing two wins this weekend to get to the state tournament, that fire burns hotter than ever.

“It’s really nice to be one of the best teams to come through Wink,” Martinez said. “To be able to say that is pretty cool, but you’ve got to be able to compete and want to go to the state championship game and win it.”

