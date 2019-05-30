West Texas players ready for 15th ASCO All-Star Classic

For the 15th straight year, the boys of fall will strap on the pads and take the field in the Asco All-Star Classic.

The Classic gives graduating seniors the chance to represent their schools one last time.

As of right now, the ASCO All-Star Classic has not released their roster for the 2019 Classic.

But, after going out to their practices on Wednesday afternoon - both teams are loaded with local talent.

This year, the Classic will be played on June 1, at Lowrey Field at Plains Capital Park.

Tickets are $5 for all ages, and the proceeds go to provide financial assistance to young players that have been permanently injured while playing or practice the game of football.

