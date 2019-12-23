West Texas Warbirds season tickets go on-sale



If you want to get a head start on seeing the Permian Basin's new professional football team, season tickets for the West Texas Warbirds are now available.

The Warbirds are a newly created team in the Champions Indoor Football League. The franchise will play its first game on March 14 inside the Ector County Coliseum.

Home games will always be at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Coliseum, with the final home game being played on June 13.

If you're interested in buying tickets or learning more about the team, you can visit the Warbirds official website.

