The new West Texas Warbirds indoor professional football team was in San Antonio on Saturday for an open tryout.

Head Coach Marcus Coleman and his staff were in the Alamo City looking to build their roster before the season starts in March.

The Warbirds will be back in West Texas searching for talent next weekend, with a tryout in Odessa on Saturday January 25.

For more information or to sign up for the tryout, you can visit the Warbirds official website.