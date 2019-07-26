Witten back, but where’s Zeke? Cowboys brass addresses state of the team

The Dallas Cowboys are returning to Oxnard, California, for training camp.

Owner Jerry Jones will be holding his annual address at 2 p.m. Central Time.

Jones, along with Head Coach Jason Garrett and Vice President Stephen Jones, is expected to speak on the state of the team, expectations for training camp, and what fans can anticipate from the team this season.

Possible topics that could be discussed include Jason Witten’s return from retirement and Zeke Elliot’s absence on Thursday when the Cowboys arrived at Oxnard.

The Cowboys finished the 2018 season 10-6 and ended their postseason playoff run in the second round after falling to the LA Rams in a game that ended with a score of 30-22.