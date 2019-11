The newest football team in West Texas is still looking for a name, but you can help them find one.

West Texas Indoor Football is holding a "Name the Team" contest online.

Fans will be able to vote for one of five names that have been submitted.

You can vote online here.

The names that you can vote on are: West Texas Warriors, West Texas Warbirds, West Texas Law, West Texas Outlawz, and West Texas Thunder.