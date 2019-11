Midland High stormed into playoff action with a victory over El Paso Americas, 25-18, 25-15, 17-25, 25-17.

The Bulldogs won four straight heading into Monday night's 6A playoff match against the Trail Blazers and kept the momentum going behind Sarah Mata who tore her ACL last year and helped lead the Bulldogs to victory with a team-high 26 assists.

Now winners of five straight, Midland High will play the winner of Weatherford and Arlington High who play tonight at 7 p.m.