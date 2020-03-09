UTPB to play spring games in Andrews and Big Spring

Believe it or not, it is time for spring football at UTPB, and the Falcons want the whole Permian Basin to be a part of it.

UTPB will hold a spring game in Big Spring on Friday March 20.

The Falcons held a spring scrimmage in Andrews last year, and it went so well, they'll be back to do it again on Friday March 27.

On Monday Head Coach Justin Carrigan talked about the program's desire to be West Texas's team.

“I think that’s a huge opportunity for the university,” Carrigan said. “We want to put more emphasis on the ‘PB’ part [of UTPB] and go out and be a little bit more present.”

Looking way ahead, UTPB will finish spring football on Saturday April 4th, with a game in Odessa.