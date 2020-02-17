UTPB freshman one block from tying program's career record

UTPB women’s basketball freshman Alexus Quaadman needs only one more block to tie the school record for rejections in a career.

The 6-foot-1 Quaadman is averaging 3.2 blocks per game since January 11.

And she's not just protecting the paint. on Saturday Quaadman scored a career-high 20 points, to go with six rebounds and five steals.

Quaadman's coach talked about the freshman's development.

“She’s really changed roles,” UTPB head coach Rae Boothe said. “She’s gone from being the eighth, ninth man, to one of our top two scorers and playmakers.”

Quaadman and the young Falcons are off until Saturday, when they visit Western New Mexico.