The UTPB baseball team will play a pair of games at Midland's Security Bank Ballpark on Saturday.

The Falcons host St. Mary's at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

"I think they’ll be really excited," UTPB Head Coach Brian Reinke said of his players. "They’re getting to go play at a AA baseball field, and it’s a really cool atmosphere."

Admission to the games is free to the public.