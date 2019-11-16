UTPB Football: Falcons send seniors out with win in final game

On a truly special Senior Night, the UTPB Falcons closed out the season with a dominating 70-14 win over Texas A&M Kingsville.

The win is UTPB's fourth victory of the season, doubling the four-year-old program's previous record for wins.

Perhaps the game's most special moment came with four seconds remaining in the first half. Defensive end John O'Kelley intercepted a pass deep in UTPB territory.

After returning the ball about 70 yards, O'Kelley handed the ball to senior linebacker Chris Hoad, allowing the four-year starter to score his first career touchdown.

