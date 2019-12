The UTPB men's basketball team hosted it's first annual Education Game on Tuesday. The Falcons packed the Chaparral Center with more than 2000 local elementary school students.

On the court, UTPB dominated Dallas Christian 114-58. Senior guard Pat Dembley led the Falcons with 22 points.

Watch the video above for highlights, and why head coach Josh Newman thinks this might be the best environment his team will play in all year.