In Saturday’s 104-97 win over Western New Mexico, senior guard Pat Dembley scored 42 points, the most a player has ever scored in a UTPB home game.

For his performance, Dembley was named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

The Boise State transfer is a big reason the Falcons have won five games in a row.

Watch the video above to hear Dembley describe what it's like to have a record-setting performance.