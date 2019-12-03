UTPB BASKETBALL: Education and Toy Toss games

The UTPB men's basketball team is hosting two games this week where the community can come out and get involved.

The Falcons will host their first ever Education Game that will tip off at 11 a.m. on Tuesday against the Dallas Christian College Crusaders at the Al G. Langford Chap Center at Midland College.

Kids from schools all over the area are invited to come to the game.

On Saturday, the UTPB men's basketball team will host their second annual Toy Toss game where people can bring their new or gently used soft toys to toss onto the court after the Falcons score their first point.

Tipoff for Saturday's game is at 1 p.m. against Sul Ross State at UTPB's Falcon Dome.