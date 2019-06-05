UTPB hosts topping out ceremony for new facility

The last steel beam was erected as part of a topping-off ceremony today for the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center on the campus of UT Permian Basin.

Members of the faculty and staff gathered to sign the final orange beam which will be visible from inside the weight room once completed.

The state-of-the-art facility will house the Kinesiology Department, as well as be the new home of some of the athletic department. It will provide new offices for the athletic department, weight room, locker rooms and offices for both football and women's soccer, and a brand new athletic training room. The athletic training room will be home to a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy area.

The project is expected to be complete in June 2020 and ready for students in fall 2020.