Trio of area pitchers receive recognition

A trio of area pitchers were recognized by their respective conferences for outstanding performances.

UTPB's Tyler Stone nearly threw a complete game on Saturday, striking out 11 batters and taking a no-hitter into the 6th inning.

Down in Alpine, Sul Ross junior Sam Russell had ten strikeouts in a 13-0 shutout win over LeTourneau, to earn ASC Pitcher of the Week.

Odessa College's Jordan Seay was named WJCAC Pitcher of the Week for his role in the Wranglers 10-0 shutout victory against Temple College.

