Bowl Games: Times, dates and places for Texas teams

The college football bowl pairings are set. Here is how the teams from Texas will be spending the holidays:

#7 Baylor (11-2) vs #5 Georgia (11-2) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

- 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday January 1 at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Texas (7-5) vs #11 Utah (11-2) in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

- 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday December 31 at the Alamodome in San

Antonio, Texas.

Texas A&M (7-5) vs #25 Oklahoma State (8-4) in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

- 5:45 p.m. on Friday December 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

SMU (10-2) vs Florida Atlantic (10-3) in the Boca Raton Bowl.

- 2:30 p.m. on Saturday December 21 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

