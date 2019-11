Wednesday marked the beginning of the NCAA's early signing period, and a trio of athletes at Midland Christian signed their National Letter of Intent.

Volleyball player Andie Sheppard signed with Abilene Christian, and baseball player Trace Blue will continue his career at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Teammate Daniel Yandrich signed with Dawson Community College in Montana.

Watch the video above to hear from the signees and see the ceremony.