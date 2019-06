Midland native and Midland High alumni, Bryce Hoppel, captured his second NCAA National Championship in the 800 Meter race, for the Kansas Jayhawks Track and Field team. This victory made Hoppel 19 for 19 in first place finishes in the 800M this season.

The win was extra special, because Hoppel won the title in his home state of Texas, more specifically, the same track that he won the 2016 6A state title for the Midland High Bulldogs.