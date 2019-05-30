No. 8 Texas Tech set to host Lubbock Regional

The No. 8 Texas Tech baseball team opens postseason play at the 2019 NCAA Lubbock Regional at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 31, against Army in front of a sold out Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

Every game of the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament will air on the ESPN family of networks, with the Lubbock Regional on ESPN3 and the ESPN app. As always, fans can listen to Red Raider games on the Texas Tech Sports Network on 97.3 FM, the 97.3 app, the TuneIn app and online at TexasTech.com. Live stats will be available via NCAA.com.

The 2019 Big 12 champion Red Raiders (39-17) were awarded the No. 8 national seed. It is the third time in the last four years Tech has earned a national seed, making Tech one of three schools in the nation to accomplish the feat. Tech also hosts a pair of familiar foes in second-seeded Dallas Baptist and third-seeded Florida, who square off at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Red Raiders will be taking on the fourth-seeded Black Knights (35-24) for the second time in program history on Friday afternoon. In-state foe Dallas Baptist is in the regional for the second time in three years, while the Red Raiders and Gators have met in both of Tech's last two trips to Omaha.

The 2019 postseason marks the seventh time Tech has hosted in Lubbock. It is also the fourth-straight year the Red Raiders have hosted the first round of games - a school record - making Tech the only school in the country to accomplish the feat.

Army won two of three against Navy in the Patriot League Championship Series to capture the conference title for the second straight year. The Red Raiders and Black Knights last met in San Antonio in 2008 with Tech taking a 16-2 victory. Last season, the Black Knights knocked off top-seeded NC State before dropping the next two in the NCAA Raleigh Regional.

Tech hosted DBU in the 2016 Lubbock Regional, splitting a pair before the Red Raiders advanced to the Super Regional round. The Patriots (41-18), ranked No. 24 in the latest D1 Baseball poll, received an at-large bid to the field after winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title. Tech has faced the Patriots eight times under Tim Tadlock, including twice last season, holds a 16-11 lead in the all-time series.

Tech and Florida have been regular opponents at the College World Series, meeting for the first time in 2016 and twice last season. The Red Raiders topped the Gators 3-2 in an elimination game in 2016. Last season, Tech knocked off the No. 1 Gators in its CWS opener before falling in an elimination game.

Overall, Texas Tech is 32-28 in NCAA Tournament play, with an 18-11 mark in Lubbock. Since 2014 under head coach Tim Tadlock, the Red Raiders are 19-12 in postseason action.

The Red Raiders were crowned Big 12 Champions for its regular season mark of 16-8. It's the seventh conference title for the program and the third time Tech has captured the regular season championship in the last four years. No other Big 12 team has had a comparable run atop the league standings since 2009-11.

After heading into the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship as the top seed, the Red Raiders rattled off three wins during its stay in Oklahoma City, it's most at the event since 1998. Tech moved up in five of the six polls, slotted as high as No. 6 by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Army led their conference, hitting .273 as a team. The Black Knights rank in the top 10 nationally in base on balls, sacrifice bunts and stolen bases. Sophomore outfielder Jacob Hurtubise leads Army with a .383 average and ranks second nationally in walks and on base percentage and third in steals. On the mound, junior right-hander Daniel Burggraaf (5-2) leads the staff with a 2.85 ERA in 13 starts.

DBU is hitting .282 as a team with impressive power numbers. The Patriots are 21st nationally in doubles and home runs, 25th in runs scored and 27th in slugging. Junior infielder/outfielder Luke Bandy leads the team with a .346 average, while Bryce Ball is the biggest threat to go deep with 17 home runs. On the mound, DBU has a pair of seniors that have carried the load this year in right-hander MD Johnson and lefty Jordan Martinson. Johnson is 8-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 15 starts while Martinson is 8-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 15 starts.

Florida hits .281 as a team with 70 home runs to rank 21st nationally. The Gators are led offensively by sophomore infielder Brady McConnell and senior outfielder Nelson Maldonado. McConnell is hitting .341 with 15 home runs while Maldonado hits .332 with 10 dingers. Sophomore right-hander Tommy Mace is the team's top starter at 8-4 with a 4.99 ERA in 15 starts.

Texas Tech continues to lead the Big 12 in hits, runs, doubles and scoring. Tech enters the postseason hitting .301 as a team, which ranks 17th in the nation, with a .471 slugging percentage to slide in the top 20. The Red Raiders average 7.7 runs per game, good for 14th in the country.

Big 12 Co-Player of the Year Josh Jung and senior Cameron warren continue leading the charge. Warren is hitting a team-high .361 with 14 home runs while Jung is hitting .332 with 11 blasts. Warren's 67 RBI leads the Big 12 and ranks 14th nationally.

The winner of Texas Tech and Army will take on the winner of Dallas Baptist and Florida on Saturday, June 1, at 6 p.m., while the losers from both games will have a 12 p.m. start on Saturday.