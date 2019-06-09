Texas Tech Baseball punches ticket to CWS for the 4th time in 6 years

Kurt Wilson hit a three run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap off a four run frame that helped send Texas Tech to the College World Series with an 8-6 win.

Texas Tech players celebrate after Game 3 of an NCAA college baseball super regional tournament against Oklahoma State, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

The Red Raiders came into their half of the inning down 6-4, but Josh Jung led off a solo home run, and two straight walks brought Wilson to the plate with two on and one out, and the sophomore from Arlington came through with the game winning hit.

Dane Haveman then came in out of the bullpen with a runner on, shut the door and sealed the series.

With the win, Texas Tech will head to Omaha for the fourth time. The Red Raiders will get either UCLA or Michigan in the opening game of the College World Series.