Tech’s Deshawn Corprew suspended from basketball team

Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday Deshawn Corprew has been suspended from the basketball team after allegations of assault.

Athletic department officials issued a statement on the allegations Monday afternoon. “Once Coach Beard was made aware of Title IX allegations against Deshawn Corprew, the men’s basketball student-athlete was immediately suspended from all team activities, pending a full investigation. Further comment will be withheld until the appropriate time.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Title IX requires schools to take steps to prevent and remedy two forms of sex-based harassment: sexual harassment (including sexual violence) and gender-based harassment. Sexual harassment is defined as unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature. It includes unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal, nonverbal, or physical conduct.

The 6 foot, 5 inch, 210 pound redshirt sophomore is a native of Norfolk, Virginia and played at South Plains College prior to joining the Red Raiders. He played in 37 of 38 games during the 2018-2019 season for Tech, starting once.

While with the Red Raiders, Corprew has averaged 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, and had a Big 12 conference best 12 points during a road win against TCU, according to Texas Tech Athletics.