Tadlock named ABCA/Diamond Midwest Regional Coach of the Year

By Devin Ward | June 25, 2019 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 11:29 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second straight year and for the third time in his seven seasons at Texas Tech, Tim Tadlock has been named the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Diamond Midwest Regional Coach of the Year.

Tadlock has earned this honor in 2014 and 2018. The 2019 award comes on the heels of the Red Raiders fourth trip to the College World Series in the last six years.

In 2019, Tadlock lead the Red Raiders to a 46-20 overall record. Under Tadlocks leadership, the Red raiders have won at least 45-games for the past three years.

This regional award for Tadlock makes him one of eight nominees for the ABCA/Diamond National Coach of the Year, which will be announced on June 27.

