Seminole promotes Ty Palmer to be next Indians head football coach

Less than a week after the announcement that longtime Seminole head football coach Kent Jackson was retiring, the Indians have found their new chief.

Ty Palmer, the co-offensive coordinator & offensive line coach, was named the Indians next head football coach on Tuesday.

When announcing his retirement, Jackson had hoped someone on his current staff would be promoted to his position & Seminole ISD did just that.

Palmer has been in Seminole for the past 5 years, and this will be first head coaching job in his career.

David Williams, the head boys basketball coach for Seminole, will be taking over the athletic director position for the Indians.