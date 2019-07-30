Season tickets go on sale for Midland Lee and Midland High

Football tickets are now on sale for schools in Midland.

According to a release, season tickets can be bought at the MISD Athletic Department on the second floor of the MISD Administration Building at 615 West Missouri Avenue.

Season tickets for Midland Lee start at $57.45 for six games. Midland High season tickets start at $34.35 for four games.

The rivalry game between Midland Lee and Midland High is considered a home game for Midland Lee and will not be included with the Midland High season tickets.

Single-game tickets can be bought at the Athletic Department the week of the game.