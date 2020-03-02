Salinas leading UTPB softball to turnaround season

It is approximately the halfway point of UTPB's softball schedule, and the Falcons have already won more games this year than all of last season.

A big reason for the turnaround is Howard College transfer Marissa Salinas.

As a pitcher, Salinas leads the Falcons in wins, strikeouts and ERA. Equally good as a batter, Salinas is best on the team in hits, home runs and RBI.

Salinas and UTPB will be on the road this weekend, starting a series Friday in Portales against Eastern New Mexico.