Red Raider Pitcher John McMillon to return for Senior Season

The man who has been throwing the heat at 100 MPH, Red Raider Pitcher John McMillon, will return to Texas Tech for his Senior Season.

McMillon was drafted in the 11th round by the Detroit Tigers back in June.

On Friday, he tweeted out a special thank you to the Tigers organization for drafting him.

“However, after prayer and consideration with my family, I would like to announce that I will return to Lubbock for my Senior Season.”

McMillon appeared in 24 games this past season going 4-3 with a 3.40 ERA. In 47.2 innings pitched, he had 67 strikeouts. He knows the best is yet to come.

“I have yet to perform to my full capability and look forward to further development under Coach Tadlock and our tremendous staff at Texas Tech.”

Welcome back John McMillon!