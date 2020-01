This may come as a shock, but we've reached high school soccer season and local teams are getting into top form.

The Permian girls had a nice weekend, going 5-0 to win the Lubbock Kick-Off Classic.

In the championship game against Coronado, the teams were tied at the end of regulation and the game went to a penalty shootout.

The Lady Panthers made seven penalty kicks, and goalkeeper Maria Vasquez came up with a game-winning save to secure the tournament title.