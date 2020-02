National Signing Day was on Wednesday around the country for high school athletes, but all the snow here in the Permian Basin forced the ceremonies to be pushed back to Friday.

Here's the list of Permian Panthers student-athletes who will play college sports:

Easton Hernandez - Angelina College baseball

Carson Roberts - Sam Houston State University football

Bridgette Pando - University of Mary Hardin Baylor gymnastics

Aliyah Lara - Midland College softball

James Bruce - Weber State football