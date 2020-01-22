High School Basketball: Permian Panthers at Odessa High Bronchos

The Permian Panthers boys and girls teams took a trip right down the road to take on the Odessa High boys and girls basketball teams Tuesday night.

Coming into the matchup #13 in all of 6A boys basketball teams in Texas, however the Bronchos drew first blood with a layup by L.J. Willis.

Shy Stephens-Dreary got things going early for the Panthers draining two back-to-back three pointers as you could almost literally feel the momentum change with the roars of the crowd inside OHS Fieldhouse in the first quarter.

The Permian Panthers proved they are worthy of that #13 ranking by putting their foot on the gas and taking the victory over OHS 89-48.

The OHS girls earned a district win over Permian on Tuesday night.

Although the lady Bronchos built a commanding lead, the lady Panthers never truly went away and kept climbing back in the fourth quarter.

An and one basket by Neveah Carrasco helped put the icing on the cake for Odessa High with Nesha Stephens leading all scorers with 27 points for the lady Bronchos in a 61-46 win.