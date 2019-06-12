Permian Basin softball & baseball players named NJCAA All-Americans

Three softball & three baseball Permian Basin junior college players were named to the NJCAA All-American teams this week.

For Odessa College shortstop Becca Duran was selected to the 2019 Division I softball All-American third-team, outfielder Kyler Castillo was selected to the 2019 Division I baseball All-American first team, and infielder Ivan Melendez was selected to the third team.

For Howard College infielder Amanda Gonzalez was named to the 2019 Division I softball All-American First Team, while Hawk DH Brandon Pimentel was named to the 2019 Division I baseball All-American second team.

Rounding out the group was Midland College DP Yvonne Hernandez who was named to the 2019 Division I softball All-American second team.

