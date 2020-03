The Odessa Jackalopes are hosting Shriners Weekend to benefit Shriners Children's Hospital for both of the Jackalopes home games this weekend against the Topeka Pilots.

Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is 7:15 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum.

The Odessa Jackalopes will also auction off their special-edition jerseys after Saturday's game to benefit Shriners Children's Hospital.