The Odessa Jackalopes are hosting a “Permian Basin Strong Night” on february first in honor of the victims, families, and first responders that were and still are affected by the mass shooting back on august 31st.

The Jackalopes will host a ceremony at 6:40 p.m. followed by the Odessa Jackalopes game against the Shreveport Mudbugs at 7:15 p.m.