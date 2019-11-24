Odessa College volleyball finishes season 10th in the country

The Odessa College volleyball team’s historic season came to an end over the weekend at the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

In the program's first ever appearance in the national tournament, the Lady Wranglers lost their opening game.

However, in the consolation bracket Odessa College bounced back, sweeping Gadsden State and Indian Hills Community College. That set up a match with arch rival New Mexico Military Institute.

But in the fourth meeting this year between the teams, it was NMMI that got the upper hand, winning in four sets.

For the Lady Wranglers, they finished 10th in the country to end the best season in Odessa College volleyball history.

