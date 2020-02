The Odessa College baseball team won both its games against Cisco College to start the season on Saturday.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Wranglers won on a mercy rule in the fifth inning, 11-1.

Later on, Odessa College picked up its second win of the day, this time by a score of 6-3.

The Wranglers next home game is on February 14 against Seward County Community College. The first pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 12 p.m.