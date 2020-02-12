Odessa College basketball on hot streak

The Odessa College men’s basketball team has found its groove.

After going nearly two months without a win over the holidays, the Wranglers are playing lights out.

In fact, the Wranglers sit at fourth place in the conference with five games left on their schedule.

Odessa’s latest win came against rival Midland College, making up for a loss to the Chaparrals in January.

“It was a good win,” Head coach Kris Baumann said. “We’ve won five out of six, so I’m very happy. We’re 6-5 in the league and have a big game [Thursday] against Howard.”

As Baumann said, Howard College is next for the Wranglers. That game is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the OC Sports Center.