Midland High pitchers help Odessa College to perfect start

You couldn't have asked for a better start to the season for the Odessa College baseball team. The Wranglers have won their first six games of the year and are ranked #18 in the country.

Odessa College mowed through its competition over the weekend, with big contributions from two pitchers from Midland High School, Tyler Wade and Randall Blanscett.

Wade pitched six shutout innings for a win against Murray State College, and Blanscett registered two saves over the weekend.

“We had two really good outings by freshmen arms last week,” Odessa College Head Baseball Coach Kurtis Lay said. “I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect with it being their first college outing, but they both threw the ball really well. Threw a lot of strikes and put us in a position to win games.”

On Friday, the Wranglers play a double-header against Seward County Community College.

Those games start at noon at Odessa’s Wrangler Field.

