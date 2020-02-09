Odessa College and Midland College teams set to face off again

The basketball teams from Midland College and Odessa College will meet on the court again Monday night. The Wranglers will be the home team for both the men and women's games.

On the women's side, it will be a matchup of teams both ranked in the Top-20 of the country.

Odessa College won the meeting at the Chaparral Center earlier this season, 64-53.

In the men's game, the Wranglers will be looking for revenge after the Chaparrals beat them by ten points a month ago.

The women's game starts at 5:45 p.m., followed by the men at 7:45 p.m. Games are played inside the OC Sports Center.

