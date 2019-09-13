Odessa College Volleyball continues undefeated start

The Odessa College Lady Wranglers volleyball team has yet to lose a game, and have surged into the national rankings.

Coach Kristi Gray's team has not lost a set in its last five matches, sweeping through the competition in last weekend's Wrangler Volleyball Classic.

On Wednesday Odessa College defeated Frank Phillips College to reach 10-0, and will look to rise from its current spot as the 18th ranked team in the country.

The Lady Wranglers play Panola College in a neutral site game on Friday September 13.

Odessa College's next home game is on Wednesday September 25 against New Mexico Military Institute.