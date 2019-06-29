Octavious Morgan medically retires from Red Raider football

After suffering a serious knee injury prior to the start of the 2018 season, Red Raider Senior Defensive back Octavious Morgan has been working to rehab his knee. However today, Red Raider football coach Matt Wells announced Morgan will medically retire from football.

According to a news release from Texas Tech, Morgan will will remain on scholarship at Texas Tech where he is expected to earn his degree within the next year. He will also continue to rehab his knee injury under the supervision of Texas Tech’s sports medicine staff.

Morgan had 41 tackles and 8 pass breakups in his last season playing football for the Red Raiders in 2017.