OC: Basketball season begins Friday for Wranglers

Basketball season for both the Odessa College men’s and women’s teams starts on Friday.

The men begin play against some of the best junior college programs in the country at the Elite 8 tournament in Edmond, Oklahoma.

The Wranglers are entering their second season under head coach Kris Baumann, who led Odessa to a conference title and national quarterfinals appearance last season.

Only one player returns from last year's team, but as Coach Baumann explains in the video above, he isn't too worried about starting over.

