OC: Volleyball wins conference tournament, will compete for national championship

After finishing the regular season 29-1, Odessa College volleyball needed two wins Saturday to win its conference tournament.

The Lady Wranglers beat New Mexico Junior College Saturday morning, setting up a championship matchup with arch rival New Mexico Military Institute in the afternoon.

The Lady Wranglers got the job done in dominant fashion, winning three sets to zero. The win marked #7 Odessa College’s second win over #8 NMMI this season.

The victory also means that for the first time ever the Lady Wranglers will play in the NJCAA national tournament.

Those games will be held November 21-23 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

