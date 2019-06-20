No. 8 Tech set for rematch vs. Michigan in National Semifinals

No. 8 Texas Tech baseball gears up for a showdown against Michigan at 1 p.m. on Friday in the national semifinals of the 2019 College World Series at T.D. Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

All of the final round of games will air on the ESPN family of networks and can be streamed on the ESPN app or on WatchESPN.com. As always, Tech games can be heard on 97.3 FM, the 97.3 app, the TuneIn app and online at TexasTech.com.

The Red Raiders (46-19) will aim to stave off elimination for a third-straight game as they take on the Wolverines (48-20) for the fifth time this season and the second in Omaha. A Red Raider win would force a decisive Bracket 1 finale on Saturday with the winner advancing to the national championship series next week.

Tech, which has already advanced further than any club in program history, will be one of the final four teams remaining on Friday morning following loser's bracket wins over No. 5 Arkansas on Monday and Florida State on Wednesday.

After a three-game sweep of Michigan in the regular season, Tech battled to a 5-3 loss against the Maize and Blue in its CWS opener last Saturday. The Red Raiders rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to narrow the gap to one, but Michigan added an insurance run in the seventh to hold on for the win.

Friday will also feature a pitching rematch as Texas Tech's Micah Dallas (7-1, 3.66 ERA) will get the nod on the hill after starting the CWS opener when he suffered his first loss of the season, allowing four runs (three earned) in three innings for his shortest start of the year.

Michigan, meanwhile, will also go back to its ace in junior right-hander Karl Kauffmann (11-6, 2.66 ERA), Kauffmann went seven innings last Saturday, yielding three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.

Tech picked up its fourth CWS victory in program history on Wednesday. Gabe Holt returned to the lineup after missing three games, and Brian Klein went deep for the second time in Omaha. The duo of Bryce Bonnin and Taylor Floyd combined for 15 strikeouts as the Red Raiders ended the legendary career of Florida State head coach Mike Martin with a 4-1 win.

The Wolverines have enjoyed three days off after topping the Seminoles in a winner's bracket game on Monday. Junior left-hander Tommy Henry threw a complete-game shutout to help Michigan to a 2-0 win.

The 2019 postseason marks the 14th appearance for the Red Raiders. Tech is one of three schools in the nation to earn a top-8 national seed in three of the last four years. The Red Raiders have spent 13 weeks ranked in the top-10 by at least one of the six major polls.

The Red Raiders hosted the opening round in Lubbock for the seventh time in school history and is the only program to host a regional for four consecutive years. Tech dispatched Army, 11-2, then put the clamps down on Dallas Baptist for 3-2 and 3-0 wins. It was the second straight year Tech has swept the regional round.

The duo of Jung and Warren picked up several accolades over the last week. They've combined for 10 All-America honors overall and placement on the Rawlings All-Midwest Region Teams. Additionally, Jung was named the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award winner on Wednesday. Redshirt freshman Clayton Beeter also owns a Freshman All-America honor.

Seven Red Raiders were selected in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft last week. Jung was taken No. 8 overall by the Texas Rangers, becoming the second first-round pick in program history and the first since 1989. Sophomore Gabe Holt (223rd – Milwaukee Brewers), junior Caleb Kilian (236th – San Francisco Giants), junior Taylor Floyd (313th – Milwaukee Brewers), junior John McMillon (322nd – Detroit Tigers), junior Caleb Freeman (440th – Chicago White Sox) and senior Cameron Warren (654th overall – Cincinnati Reds) were also taken. Tech had four players taken in the first 10 rounds for the second-consecutive season. Under Tadlock, Tech has had 48 Red Raiders drafted, including 19 in the first 10 rounds.

The Red Raiders need two wins against Michigan to advance to the championship series. If Tech takes the win on Friday, it would force a decisive Bracket 1 finale on Saturday at either 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. on ESPN.