New West Texas indoor football team reveals name and logo

The new indoor football franchise coming to the Permian Basin revealed its name and logos on Wednesday. In a fan vote, West Texas Warbirds was chosen as the moniker of the new team.

Warbirds was chosen over the other naming options of Warriors, Law, Outlawz and Thunder.

The team colors of red, white ,and blue represent the Texas flag, with a "desert sand" gold accent. The team logos feature a fierce looking fighter plane.

The Warbirds are a professional team and part of the Champions Indoor Football League.

They will play their first game at 7 p.m. on March 14, 2020 inside the Ector County Coliseum.