NCAA Lubbock Super Regional Slated to Begin Friday

For the fourth time in program history, the No. 8 Texas Tech baseball team will host the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

The No. 8 Red Raiders (42-17) take on No. 9 Oklahoma State starting at 2 p.m., Friday in Lubbock, with the first game of the series set for ESPN 2. Game two of the best-of-three series is slated for 5 p.m., Saturday on ESPNU, with an ‘if necessary’ game scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m., on ESPNU.

No. 9 Oklahoma State (39-19) defeated UConn, 3-1, Monday night in the deciding Game 7 of the Oklahoma City Regional. The Cowboys will come to Lubbock for the second time this year after the Red Raiders swept the three-game series during Big 12 play.

Tech swept the Lubbock Regional for the second-consecutive season after doing so in 2018 for the first time in school history. The Red Raiders defeated Army West Point, 11-2, to open the regional and defeated Dallas Baptist, 3-2 and 3-0, to advance to their fourth Super Regional in the last six years.

Season ticket holders and Red Raider Club members have until 5 p.m. CST Tuesday to request tickets to the Super Regional. Season ticket holders have the first right to purchase their tickets from the regular season. All additional tickets requested are not guaranteed and will be awarded based on the Red Raider Club priority point system as well as ticket availability.

If seats remain following the season ticket holder/Red Raider Club priority request period, all remaining all-session tickets will go on sale to the general public at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Season ticket holders who purchased reserved parking for the 2019 season are encouraged to use those passes this weekend. Tech will also offer complimentary parking in the commuter lots located near Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park similar to the regular season.

In addition, Tech has held 300 complimentary seats for students and those tickets can be claimed on a first-come, first served-basis beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Rip Griffin Park box office. All students must show a valid Texas Tech I.D. in order to claim tickets. Only students who paid the athletic fee in the spring semester are eligible for the student tickets.

A reminder that Texas Tech’s Clear Bag Policy is in effect. Additionally, no re-entries will be allowed for all Super Regional games.

For ticket questions, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

