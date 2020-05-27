Midland ISD postpones season ticket sales for football

Fans of the Midland High Bulldogs and Midland Lee Rebels won't be able to buy season tickets for the 2020 football season.

Midland ISD announced Wednesday morning that they are postponing season ticket sales due to uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season.

"As each day passes I feel more confident that we will have a football season. All the indicators from the UIL, NCAA and NFL seem to be pointing in that direction. What the games will look like is an unknown and as we mentioned, seems to change by the day," said Blake Feldt, Executive Director of Athletics for MISD.

If fans are allowed at the stadiums, the school district will be selling tickets from their central office the week of the game.