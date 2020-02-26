Midland College's Tofaeono named WJCAC Player of the Week

Midland College's Ella Tofaeono was named Conference Player of the Week for the WJCAC.

The 6-foot-3 post from Sydney, Australia averaged a double-double in two games last week, posting 12 points and 12 rebounds per game.

"Stepping into a leadership role this year is definitely something I’ve tried improving on," Tofaeono said. "It’s kind of an everyday thing. Definitely still working on not fouling early on in the game."

Tofaeono will look to stay out of foul trouble Thursday, as the Lady Chaps play their final regular season game on the road at New Mexico Junior College.