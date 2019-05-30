Midland College's Bruce named the Jack Nicklaus Award for the best NJCAA golfer

For the second straight year, Midland College's Callum Bruce was named the Jack Nicklaus Award for the best NJCAA golfer.

Bruce won the NJCAA Individual national championship as well this year.

The Western Junior College Athletic Conference also announced the 2019 All-Conference Men's Golf team. Including Bruce, three other Chaps were honored with Midland College winning the conference championship and Midland College head golf coach Walt Williams being named coach of the year. Two Odessa College golfers were also selected to the team.

2019 WJCAC MEN'S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE

Conference Champion - Midland College

Coach of the Year - Walt Williams, Midland College

Callum Bruce, Midland College

Andrew Ni, New Mexico Jr. College

Julius Kreutzer, New Mexico Jr. College

Max Charles, Midland College

George Saunders, Midland College

Blake Brothers, Odessa College

Marcus Wochner, Odessa College

Joey Kirk, Midland College

Tyler Cox, New Mexico Jr. College

Nico Kyprian, Western Texas College

