Midland College's Bruce named the Jack Nicklaus Award for the best NJCAA golfer

For the second straight year, Midland College's Callum Bruce was named the Jack Nicklaus Award for the best NJCAA golfer.
Bruce won the NJCAA Individual national championship as well this year.
The Western Junior College Athletic Conference also announced the 2019 All-Conference Men's Golf team. Including Bruce, three other Chaps were honored with Midland College winning the conference championship and Midland College head golf coach Walt Williams being named coach of the year. Two Odessa College golfers were also selected to the team.
2019 WJCAC MEN'S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE
Conference Champion - Midland College
Coach of the Year - Walt Williams, Midland College
Callum Bruce, Midland College
Andrew Ni, New Mexico Jr. College
Julius Kreutzer, New Mexico Jr. College
Max Charles, Midland College
George Saunders, Midland College
Blake Brothers, Odessa College
Marcus Wochner, Odessa College
Joey Kirk, Midland College
Tyler Cox, New Mexico Jr. College
Nico Kyprian, Western Texas College